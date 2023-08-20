After tomato, Government to sell onion at subsidised rate of ₹25 a kg from tomorrow1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 05:23 PM IST
Centre to sell subsidized onions at ₹25/kg to prevent prices from reaching triple digits ahead of festival season
After tomato, the Centre via National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) will sell onion to consumers at a subsidized rate of ₹25 per kg through retail outlets and mobile vans from Monday in fear of prices touching triple digits ahead of the festival season.