After tomato, Government to sell onion at subsidised rate of 25 a kg from tomorrow

1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 05:23 PM IST Livemint

Centre to sell subsidized onions at 25/kg to prevent prices from reaching triple digits ahead of festival season

In the case of onions, the government maintains nearly 250,000 tonne of reserves, which it releases to markets when supplies bottom out. (HT Archive)

After tomato, the Centre via National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) will sell onion to consumers at a subsidized rate of 25 per kg through retail outlets and mobile vans from Monday in fear of prices touching triple digits ahead of the festival season.

It imposed a 40% duty on onion exports on Saturday to improve domestic supplies and tame inflation during the upcoming festival season. The government will sell onions at a concessional rate from its buffer stock of 300,000 tonnes. The department concerned, i.e. consumer affairs, on Sunday directed NCCF and NAFED to procure additional 100,000 tonne onion each to achieve the additional procurement target alongside calibrated disposal of the procured stocks in major consumption centres.

The government earlier this month decided to release onions from the 300,000-tonne buffer created this year as part of the price stabilization fund (PSF) to cool onion prices amid the broader trend of rising vegetable costs and so far, dispatched about 1,400 tonnes in states and UTs where retail prices are above the all-India average or are significantly higher than the previous month

Updated: 20 Aug 2023, 05:23 PM IST
