Govt plans to introduce new agriculture export policy
Dhirendra Kumar 4 min read 25 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The review will attempt to enhance the competitiveness of Indian agricultural products, ensure compliance with global standards, and promote value-added products.
India's six-year-old Agricultural Export Policy (AEP) is set for an overhaul as export destinations shift and the country's farm exports basket becomes more diverse, three people directly involved in the process said.
