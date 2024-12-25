Govt plans to introduce new agriculture export policy

"The government should remove taxes on raw materials and allow traders to procure at least 50% of the produce, instead of the current 100% procurement requirement by the government," said Vijay Kumar Setia, director of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd and former president of All India Rice Exporters of India. "This will help farmers receive better prices for their produce while ensuring the availability of stock for public consumption. Additionally, the government should implement a uniform tax on imported agricultural goods, rather than levying different percentages based on product quality, as this encourages under-invoicing and anti-competitive practices," Setia said.