Agriculture giants stay in Russia despite calls to exit over Ukraine war

Other factors are likely to cut into wheat production, analysts said. Dry weather in South America is hurting crop production in the region. In the U.S., the Agriculture Department said earlier this month that it expects farmers to plant only slightly more wheat than last year, when the fewest acres were sown in more than a century. Lower U.S. yields are anticipated because of continuing drought in the West and Northern Plains.

