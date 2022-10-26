Agriculture minister urges ASEAN to support India’s efforts to increase production and consumption of millets

The commitment to ASEAN-India cooperation in agriculture and forestry was also reaffirmed in the meeting. “It was said that in order to mitigate the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring a seamless flow of safe and nutritious agricultural products to ASEAN and India, It is necessary to take continuous measures under ASEAN-India cooperation for the implementation of post-pandemic recovery," the ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a press release.