Agriculture minister urges ASEAN to support India's efforts to increase production and consumption of millets
- The minister said that India is promoting nutritious cereal products for the health and nutrition of the people
NEW DELHI :Ahead of the International year of millets in 2023, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday urged the ASEAN member countries to support India’s efforts to increase the production, processing, value addition and consumption of millets.
Addressing the 7th ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting (AIMMAF) on Agriculture and Forestry, the minister said that India is promoting nutritious cereal products for the health and nutrition of the people. “Nutritious cereals help in the creation of nutritious, with low resource requirement and more efficient agri-food systems."
Tomar also emphasized on the mutually close regional cooperation with ASEAN to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth for agricultural development in the region. The minister committed to enhancing India’s cooperation with ASEAN in food security, nutrition, climate change adaptation, digital farming, nature-friendly agriculture, food processing, value chain, agricultural marketing and capacity building.
During the meeting, the member countries reviewed the progress made by the implementation of various programmes and activities under the medium-term action plan of ASEAN-India Cooperation (Year 2021-25).
The commitment to ASEAN-India cooperation in agriculture and forestry was also reaffirmed in the meeting. “It was said that in order to mitigate the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring a seamless flow of safe and nutritious agricultural products to ASEAN and India, It is necessary to take continuous measures under ASEAN-India cooperation for the implementation of post-pandemic recovery," the ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a press release.
The meeting was co-chaired by the Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Agriculture Ministers of Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam participated in the meeting.