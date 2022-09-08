Agriculture ministry along with FICCI launches PMU on PPP projects

Narendra Singh Tomar said that the PPP model can be an ideal model for growth in the agriculture sector and the projects must focus on benefiting the farmers by enhancing their income
NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Agriculture and Family Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday launched the Project Management Unit (PMU) on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in Agriculture.
Addressing the occasion, the minister said that the PPP model can be an ideal model for growth in the agriculture sector and the projects must focus on benefiting the farmers by enhancing their income.
Tomar added that the empowerment of the agriculture sector is very important for the country and the society. “If the Government alone continues to do all the work, this is not an ideal situation; better things can be done only with public participation. For the progress of any sector, the Government can deliver better with the cooperation of all."
The minister said that the Trade and Industry sector is strong and organised and they have the means to promote the agriculture sector. The government is undertaking continuous steps to strengthen the sector through various schemes such as the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund worth Rs. One Lakh Crore, setting up of 10,000 Farmers Producers Organizations (FPO) and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima scheme.
The Government is also making efforts to create farmers organizations, empower them, provide new techniques, promote remunerative crops and improve the quality of the produce at par with the global standards. “Farmers are encouraged by the Government initiatives and the results are now evident. It is a matter of satisfaction that PM Modi’s commitment to double the income of the farmers has reached out to them and organizations like FICCI are working hard towards achieving this goal," he said.
Shubrakant Panda, Senior Vice President, FICCI expressed confidence that the PMU initiative for PPP in Agriculture will accelerate large scale PPP projects in Agriculture by leveraging the private sector investments and bring convergence of Government schemes and subsidies.