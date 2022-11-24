Agriculture ministry funded 66 startups to promote millet consumption: Tomar2 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 07:06 PM IST
- The minister said that 25 more startups have been approved for further funding
NEW DELHI : In order to provide support to startup entrepreneurs for recipes and value-added products to promote millet consumption under the International Year of Millet (IYOM) 2023, the Ministry of Agriculture funded 66 startups with more than Rs. 6.25 crores, said Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday.