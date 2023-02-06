Agriculture ministry signs MoU to develop national level digital extension platform
- The platform will host a digital library of curated multi-format multi-lingual content, help extension workers access and deliver curated content to farmers on time and upskill the vast network of extension workers for agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, livestock and rural livelihood missions through certified online courses, the ministry said
NEW DELHI : Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Digital Green under public private partnership framework to build a national level digital extension platform.
