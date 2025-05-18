Soon, farmers will be able to assess soil health in seconds with a handheld device
SummaryThe Union government plans to enhance soil testing for farmers with a handheld device that uses satellite technology for immediate results. This could turn out to be a significant reform helping farmers reduce costs and improve crop yields.
New Delhi: Farmers should soon be able to abandon laborious methods of soil testing, which involve collecting samples from different parts of a field and having each of those tested at government laboratories.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more