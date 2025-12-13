Centre rolls back use of revamped agriculture trading portal in most Rajasthan mandis
NEW DELHI : The Union government has rolled back the use of the revamped version of the electronic agriculture trading portal (e-NAM 2.0) across most of Rajasthan for now and will continue operating the previous version of the platform in all 173 mandis, or wholesale markets, restricting the upgraded platform to just 10 mandis, two people with direct knowledge of the development said.