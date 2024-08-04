Brace yourself, climate crisis is coming for your sambar
Summary
- Tur is the second most consumed legume in India after chickpeas and a staple in kitchens across the country. But over the past decade, production of tur fluctuated widely as weather and rainfall turned erratic. Retail prices have now shot up. What’s the way out?
New Delhi: Taiyamma, 35, runs a hole-in-the-wall eatery in Raichur town of Karnataka. The menu is simple: fluffy dumplings made of rice and black gram—locally known as paddu—served at breakfast, sambar-rice for lunch and mirchi bajjis (chilli fritters) as an evening snack. She has been helming this micro-business for five years now, paying for the upkeep of three children and their education. Taiyamma’s husband, a driver in a neighbouring state capital, earns just enough to repay monthly loan instalments on a newly acquired pick-up van.
Lately, running the eatery has not been easy. Basic items like vegetables and pulses have turned expensive. But Taiyamma does not want to hike prices, fearing she may lose customers. She still makes a decent amount every day, about ₹1,400 or so, after paying for rent, the cost of groceries and two helping hands. But serving sambar-rice is bleeding her, she says.
Sambar, a flavourful stew prepared using assorted spices, chunky pieces of vegetables and tur dal (pigeon peas), is a staple in southern Indian cuisine. As tur prices climbed to a steep ₹180 per kg, Taiyamma can ill-afford to serve sambar for lunch. Anyone else would have raised prices or taken it off the menu. But not her.