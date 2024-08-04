Brace yourself, climate crisis is coming for your sambar

Tur is mostly grown by small and marginal farmers, often without any assured irrigation. Data from the agriculture ministry shows that less than a tenth of the area is irrigated. Its woes are accentuated by another factor: the many months it takes to harvest the crop. Most crops grown in the Kharif (summer) season are planted in June-July and harvested by end-October. But tur takes longer, between 150-240 days to mature, depending on the variety planted. Because it stays on the field for five to eight months, the crop is exposed to more weather risks.