Agritech can solve farm sector challenges: UNCDF-NITI Aayog Report1 min read 22 Apr 2023, 03:54 PM IST
- The report said that agritech start-ups can find ways to solve the problems faced by smallholder farmers who produce more than 50-60% of agricultural output in lower-middle and lower-income countries
NEW DELHI: Some of the critical challenges in the farm sector that lead to loss of income for farmers, including inadequacies in production, supply chain, weather risk and climate change, offer a unique opportunity to agritech start-ups, according to a report published by UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and NITI Aayog.
