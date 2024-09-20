Is the agrochemical industry on the cusp of a turnaround?
Summary
- The chemicals and agrochemicals sector struggled in FY24 owing to shrinking export demand, China's aggressive dumping, and persistent pricing pressures. But the macro environment has started to brighten in 2024, pointing to a gradual recovery.
Agrochemical companies have had a rough time over the past year or so. But tough times don't last, and the corporate and analyst commentary has adopted a more optimistic tone of late, hinting at early signs of recovery. Moreover, it looks like inventory destocking, which had been a major overhang, is now mostly behind them.