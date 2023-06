New Delhi: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Amazon Kisan have joined hands to guide farmers on scientific cultivation of different crops for optimum yield and income.

According to the agriculture ministry statement, under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), ICAR will offer technological support to farmers through Amazon's network. This partnership is expected to enhance farmers' livelihoods and increase crop productivity. The agreement will also ensure access to high-quality fresh produce for consumers across India, including through Amazon Fresh.

"The outcomes from a pilot project at Pune between ICAR-KVK and Amazon has motivated to further expand the collaboration to extend the precise agriculture practices developed through extensive research," the ministry of agriculture & farmers welfare said in a statement.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra’s will strengthen a wider group of farmers by leveraging technological base through transfer of technology and capacity building programmes, it added.

ICAR and Amazon will work together on farmer engagement programmes at KVKs, conducting demonstrations, trials, and capacity-building initiatives to enhance farming practices and farm profitability.

Amazon will also provide training support and assist farmers in marketing their produce through its online platform, facilitating direct connections with consumers, it added.Acc