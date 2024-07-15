Amid better monsoon, kharif sowing in 2024-25 up 10% year-on-year to 57.5 million hectares

The area under cultivation in the 2024-25 kharif season has increased by 10.3% year-on-year, reaching 57.5 million hectares (mh), following better monsoon rains during the last fortnight.

At 57.5 million hectares, or 53% of the normal sown area, the combined sown area of key kharif crops such as paddy, pulses, oilseeds, sugarcane and cotton, is up 10.3% year-on-year, according to data from the agriculture ministry released on Monday.

This alleviates concerns about a surge in food inflation, which has been more persistent than headline inflation in recent months. The growth also reflects the efforts and favorable conditions supporting farmers across the country.

Crop sowing The area under paddy, or rice, the main kharif crop, increased by 20.75% from a year ago, reaching 11.56 million hectares (mh). This rise in paddy cultivation is encouraging due to the crop's importance to food security and its role in the diet of millions of Indians.

Pulses also witnessed a notable surge, with acreage growing by 25.89% to 6.2 million hectares, according to the data. tur (arhar) alone accounted for 2.8 million hectares. The pulse varieties include tur, urad and moong. Growth in pulses cultivation is significant in light of the country's efforts to boost production of protein-rich crops to meet domestic demand.

Similarly, the area under oilseeds recorded remarkable growth of 22%, reaching 14 mh. This is likely to enhance production of edible oils, reducing dependence on imports and supporting the domestic industry.

Groundnut sowing area remained stable at 2.82 million hectares till 15 July, while soybean sowing area grew from 8.2 million hectares during the corresponding period in 2023 to 10.8 million hectares, while sunflower sowing area grew from 0.034 million hectares to 0.051 million hectares in 2024.

However, the trend was not entirely positive across all crop categories. The area under millets, or coarse grains, declined by 7% from a year earlier, totaling 9.7 million hectares (mh). This is concerning, considering that 2023 was observed as the International Year of Millets. Millets are valued for their nutritional benefits and resilience to adverse climatic conditions.

According to agriculture ministry data, as of 15 July, the sowing area for sugarcane increased to 5.76 mh from 5.68 mh in 2023. Similarly, the sowing area for cotton increased to 9.57 million hectares from 9.3 mh in the same period last year.

Kharif sowing activities will continue till the end of September.

Adequate rainfall So far, monsoon rainfall this year has been 2% below the normal benchmark. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), West Bengal and Bihar have received adequate rainfall, while Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have witnessed below-normal monsoon rainfall.

"The increase in kharif sowing area is a promising indicator of the sector's resilience and adaptability. The expansion in key crop areas like paddy, pulses, and oilseeds highlights the efforts of the agricultural community and the support provided by various initiatives and favorable weather conditions," said Dr Anand Vishwakarma, project coordinator, All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Sesame and Niger, Jabalpur.