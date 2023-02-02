APEDA makes efforts to harness export opportunities in UAE for millets
- APEDA launches e-Catalogue for the UAE which cotains information on various Indian millets and range of their value-added products available for export, list of active exporters, start-ups, FPOs and importer/retail chain/hyper markets, etc
NEW DELHI : As a part of its series of sensitization programmes that are aimed at promoting the export of millets and its value added products, the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Thursday organised a Virtual-Buyer Seller Meet to harness export opportunities in United Arab Emirates (UAE).
