Prices of Indian apples are expected to remain high in the domestic market until September, owing to a drop in production volume in Himachal Pradesh. Apple production in the state is projected to decline by nearly a third to about 493,465 tonnes or 24.6 million boxes in 2026 from 699,876 tonnes in 2025, according to four people aware of the trend and Himachal Pradesh horticulture department data reviewed by Mint.
Apple prices set to stay high until September as Himachal yield drops 30%
SummaryClimate-driven crop damage in Himachal Pradesh has driven up wholesale prices ahead of the Jammu & Kashmir harvest, prompting traders to turn to imports to plug the supply gap.
Prices of Indian apples are expected to remain high in the domestic market until September, owing to a drop in production volume in Himachal Pradesh. Apple production in the state is projected to decline by nearly a third to about 493,465 tonnes or 24.6 million boxes in 2026 from 699,876 tonnes in 2025, according to four people aware of the trend and Himachal Pradesh horticulture department data reviewed by Mint.
About the Author
Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.
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