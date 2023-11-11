As Chinese Tastes Change, Farmers Everywhere Rip Up and Replant
Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Nov 2023, 11:52 AM IST
SummaryThe windfall is transforming entire regions, but some are starting to worry: What if China stops buying?
EA YONG, Vietnam—In the verdant highlands of central Vietnam, warehouses the size of airplane hangars dominate small farming towns, bristling with mounds of tropical fruit. The bounty is destined for a colossal market: China.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less