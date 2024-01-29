Brazilian market poised to welcome Indian dairy products
The two countries also plan to set up a centre of excellence in Amreli, Gujarat to boost milk production and improve herd quality.
New Delhi: India and Brazil are discussing a proposal to open the Brazilian market for Indian dairy products, including camel milk and special cheese, two senior officials from the two countries said.
Next Story
₹1,663.550.02%
₹253.20.32%
₹667.650.35%
₹91.440.61%
₹1,961.30.15%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message