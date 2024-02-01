Budget 2024: 11.8 crore farmers provided financial assistance under PM Kisan Yojana; MSP for 'Annadata' raised, says FM
Budget 2024: The FM said that crop insurance is given to 4 crore farmers under PM Fasal Bima Yojana and is assisting them in producing food.
Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25, said that efforts of value addition in the agri sector and increasing farmers' income will be stepped up, adding, 11.8 crore farmers – including marginal and small farmers – have been provided financial assistance under PM Kisan Yojana.