Budget 2024: Funding cut for key agriculture schemes

The interim budget presented on Thursday slashed funding for key agricultural schemes even as farm incomes take a hit from climate shocks and export curbs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The flagship crop insurance scheme was allocated ₹14,600 crore for 2024-25 (budget estimates or BE), lower than the ₹15,000 crore spent in 2023-24 (revised estimates or RE). The marginal cut comes on the back of patchy rains last year and farmers suffering crop losses due to both excess and deficit rains in pockets.

Funding for another key scheme—PM-AASHA, used to purchase crops like pulses and oilseeds from farmers at minimum support prices—was slashed to ₹1,738 crore in 2024-25 (BE) from ₹2,200 crore in 2023-24 (RE). Surprisingly, the cut came despite the government launching a portal for procurement of pulses last month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Budget documents show that the actual spending for the price support scheme was over ₹4,000 crore in 2022-23.

The budget did not raise the annual cash transfer benefit to farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme. It was widely expected that the government will raise the annual ₹6,000 transfer to every farm family ahead of general elections due in a few months. The allocation for the scheme was kept unchanged at ₹60,000 crore.

Another flagship scheme—the national mission on natural farming, which aims to reduce chemical inputs in farming—was allocated a paltry ₹366 crore for 2024-25 (BE) compared with ₹459 crore in 2023-24 (BE). Revised estimates show that during the current financial year the spending on the scheme was just ₹100 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Building on the initiative announced in 2022, a strategy will be formulated to achieve ‘atmanirbharta’ (self-sufficiency) for oil seeds such as mustard, groundnut, sesame, soybean, and sunflower," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech. She added that the scheme will focus on developing high yielding varieties, adoption of modern farming techniques and support for procurement and market linkages. India current imports about 60% of it cooking oil needs. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Budget documents show that the scheme will be part of the 'Krishionnati Yojana' which was allocated ₹7,447 crore for 2024-25 (BE), compared with ₹7,066 crore in 2023-24 (BE).

Overall, the ₹1.17 trillion budget for the ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare was only marginally higher than the previous year's allocation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among new schemes, the budget allocated ₹500 crore for Namo Drone Didi, which aims to provide 15,000 drones to women self-help groups. The drones operated by women can be rented by farmers to spray fertilizers and pesticides.

While presenting the budget, the finance minister noted that farmers will be pushed to adopt nano DAP after the ‘successful’ adoption of nano urea. More farmers spraying nano urea or DAP means a significant reduction in fertilizer subsidies. However, many farmers are reluctant to use these liquid nutrients while scientists have questioned their efficacy.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!