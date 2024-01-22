The government is likely to announce in the upcoming interim Budget a substantial increase in the agricultural credit target to ₹22-25 lakh crore for the next fiscal and ensure every eligible farmer has access to institutional credit, according to sources.

The government's agri-credit target is ₹20 lakh crore for the current fiscal.

Also Read | Budget 2024: How the Union Budget is prepared? A quick guide

Currently, the government provides interest subvention of 2% on short-term agri-loans of up to ₹3 lakh for all financial institutions. This means farmers are getting a farm loan of up to ₹3 lakh at a concessional rate of 7% per annum.

An additional interest subvention of 3% per annum is also being provided to farmers who repay on time. Farmers can also avail long term loans but the interest rate is as per the market rate.

Also Read | Budget 2024: A quick guide on how to read the Budget document

For the 2024-25 fiscal, there could be a sharp increase in the agri-credit target to ₹22-25 lakh crore, sources said.

According to the sources, there is more focus on agri-credit and the government is implementing several campaigns to identify the left-out eligible farmers and bring them into the credit network.

The agriculture ministry has also created a separate division on 'credit' in order to give a focused approach, the sources added.

Further, the sources mentioned that the credit disbursal for various agricultural and allied activities has been exceeding the target in the last 10 years.

In the current fiscal, about 82% of the agri-credit target of ₹20 lakh crore has been achieved till December 2023. About ₹16.37 lakh crore credit has been disbursed by both private and public banks in the said period, the official data showed.

"The agri-credit disbursal is likely to exceed the target this fiscal as well," the sources added.

During the 2022-23 fiscal, the total farm credit disbursal was at ₹21.55 lakh crore, surpassing the target of ₹18.50 lakh crore kept for the same period. As per the data, as many as 7.34 crore farmers have availed credit through the network of Kisan Credit Card (KCC). About ₹8.85 lakh crore was the outstanding amount as of March 31, 2023.

As per the 2019 NSS Report on Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households and Land and Livestock holdings of Households in Rural India, the percentage of indebted agricultural households is 50.2% in the country. Out of which, 69.6% of the outstanding loans were taken from institutional sources.

Looking at the NSS Report, the sources said there is still a large segment of agricultural households who do not have access to institutional credit.

The government is targeting to bring such people under the formal credit network.

As a result, the government has been focusing on achieving 100% saturation in KCC in the last three months through three different initiatives 'Ghar Ghar KCC campaign', 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and 'PM-JANMAN' campaign focusing on the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs)', they added.

KCC is being issued to left-out farmers, fishermen, and tribal farmers.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!