Budget 2024: Govt likely to increase agricultural credit target to ₹22-25 lakh crore
The government is likely to announce in the upcoming interim Budget a substantial increase in the agricultural credit target to ₹22-25 lakh crore for the next fiscal and ensure every eligible farmer has access to institutional credit
The government is likely to announce in the upcoming interim Budget a substantial increase in the agricultural credit target to ₹22-25 lakh crore for the next fiscal and ensure every eligible farmer has access to institutional credit, according to sources.
Next Story
₹1,607.251.02%
₹276.31.07%
₹674.6-0.39%
₹91.290.5%
₹2,006.1-0.85%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message