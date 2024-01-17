Budget 2024: India likely to allocate $48 billion for food, fertiliser subsidies
Budget 2024: India may allocate about 4 trillion rupees ($48 billion) for food and fertilizer subsidies in the next fiscal year, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
India may earmark about 4 trillion rupees ($48 billion) for food and fertilizer subsidies for the next fiscal year, indicating fiscal caution ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said two government sources as quoted by Reuters.
