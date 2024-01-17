Budget 2024: RBI MPC member Ashima Goyal suggests govt can look at taxing rich farmers
Ahead of the Interim Budget presentation in Lok Sabha on February 1, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Ashima Goyal on Wednesday suggested that the government can contemplate imposing income tax on rich farmers to bring about fairness in the country's taxation structure, news agency PTI reported.