The PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana aims to uplift 1.7 crore farmers in 100 low-productivity districts, enhancing crop yields, irrigation, and credit access. This initiative, alongside the Rural Prosperity and Resilience Program, focuses on sustainable practices to invigorate rural economies and improve farmers' livelihoods.

The scheme is likely to help nearly 1.7 crore farmers across these districts and help them improve their incomes and agriculture sustainability.

What is Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana? The scheme has been developed on the lines of Aspirational Districts Program and aims to uplift farmers in underdeveloped agricultural regions. PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana will be implemented in partnership with state governments and will focus in sustainable farming practices and generating livelihood in rural areas.

Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana: Key focus of the scheme? The scheme will lay emphasis on enhancing rural prosperity through the convergence of existing agricultural schemes and specialized measures.

Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana: How many districts it will cover? -The scheme will cover approximately 100 districts. They will be identified on the basis of productivity, crop intensity and credit parameters.

-The scheme will introduce better farming technique in local area and promote crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices to ensure long-term benefits.

-Apart from focusing on boosting crop harvest, the scheme will also boost storage facilities in the targeted rural areas. It will also help farmers in improving irrigation facilities to increase agricultural output and Facilitating access to long-term and short-term credit for farmers to invest in better farming practices.

Apart from Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Program the government will announce the Rural Prosperity and Resilience Program, which will be implemented in collaboration with state governments. This initiative is designed to tackle underemployment in agriculture by focusing on skilling, investment, and technology adoption to strengthen the rural economy.