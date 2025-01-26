Budget25: Money for developing high-yielding, climate-resilient seeds
Summary
- The agriculture sector, employing about 42.3% of the population and contributing 18.2% to the GDP, is facing challenges such as climate change, leading to inconsistent yields.
NEW DELHI : The Union budget for FY26 is expected to announce a substantial increase in funding for research and development of high-quality and -yield hybrid seeds for pulses, edible oils and cotton—essential commodities whose shortages have led to an import spike—two people aware of the matter said.