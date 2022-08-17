Cabinet approves 1.5% interest subvention scheme for farm sector

Cabinet approves 1.5% interest subvention scheme for farm sector5 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 07:34 PM IST
- The cabinet also approved an enhancement of the emergency credit line guarantee scheme corpus by Rs50000 crore to Rs5 trillion
NEW DELHI : In a boost to the farm sector, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved restoring the interest subvention on short-term agriculture loans for all financial institutions that will ensure steady availability of credit for the agriculture sector and support lending institutions amid rising interest rates.
The Cabinet approved a 1.5% interest subvention on short-term farm loans up to ₹3 lakh, which will be provided to lending institutions for the financial year 2022-23 to 2024-25.