Cabinet approves ₹3.68 trillion for fertilizer subsidy schemes for 3 years2 min read 28 Jun 2023, 05:58 PM IST
The Urea Subsidy scheme aims to ensure constant availability of urea to farmers at the same price of ₹242/45 kg bag for the next three years
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved a bouquet of fertilizer schemes, including PRANAM scheme and Urea Gold scheme, to boost wellbeing of farmers, rejuvenate soil productivity, and ensure food security & environmental sustainability with a total allocation of ₹3.70 trillion.
