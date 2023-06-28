Cabinet approves ₹3.7 trillion for fertilizer subsidy schemes2 min read 28 Jun 2023, 05:58 PM IST
The Urea Subsidy scheme aims to ensure constant availability of urea to farmers at the same price of ₹242/45 kg bag for the next three years
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a bouquet of fertilizer schemes, including the Prime Minister's PRANAM scheme, urea scheme, and organic manure scheme, to boost wellbeing of farmers, rejuvenate soil productivity, and ensure food security and environmental sustainability with a total allocation of ₹3.70 trillion.
