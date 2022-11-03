Cabinet okays ₹51,875 cr fertilizer sops2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 12:49 AM IST
- Pilot to offer petrol with 20% ethanol blend will start in April 2023, said petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri
NEW DELHI : The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved a ₹51,875 crore subsidy for phosphatic and potassic fertilizers for the rabi season along with higher procurement price of ethanol for public sector oil marketing companies in moves it described as buttressing its “farmer-friendly approach".