NEW DELHI : The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave their approval for the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for Copra for the 2022 season, on Wednesday.

The MSP for Fair Average Quality (FAQ) of milling copra has been increased to Rs10,590/- per quintal for 2022 season from Rs.10,335/- per quintal in 2021. The decision is based on the recommendation of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

The MSP for ball copra has been increased to Rs.11,000/- per quintal for 2022 season from Rs.10,600/- per quintal in 2021.

The changes help ensure a return of 51.85 percent for milling copra and 57.73 percent for ball copra over the all India weighted average cost of production.

It also assures a minimum of 50 percent as margin of profit for the farmers, which marks as an important step towards increasing the income of farmers in 2022.

This increase in the MSP for copra is also in line with the principle of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times the all India weighted average cost of production, as announced by the Government in the 2018-19 Budget.

