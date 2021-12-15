CCEA approves Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana implementation for 2021-26

Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP) aims for the enhancement of physical access on the farm and the expansion of cultivable areas under assured irrigation. Under HKKP, surface minor irrigation and repair-renovation-restoration of water bodies component of PMKSY is targeted to provide additional 4.5 lakh hectare irrigation. In view of the importance of rejuvenation of water bodies, the Cabinet has approved a paradigm shift in the funding of their rejuvenation in both urban and rural areas, with significant expansion of their inclusion criteria, and enhancement of central assistance from 25% to 60% in the general area. Further, the Ground Water component of HKKP, approved provisionally for 2021-22, targets the creation of irrigation potential of 1.52 lakh hectares, the government said.

