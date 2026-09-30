Mint Explainer | Why the CCPA fined e-commerce portals for selling agro-products

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has put e-commerce platforms on notice over the sale of agro-products. It said their “marketplace” status does not automatically shield them from sector-specific compliance obligations when the law expressly requires verification before a regulated product is sold online.
India’s apex consumer watchdog took action against Flipkart and JioMart over the online listing and sale of a weed killer marketed as “Cyclosinone Herbicide.” Mint explains the CCPA’s 22 September order that imposed penalties of ₹10 lakh and ₹5 lakh on Flipkart and JioMart, respectively.