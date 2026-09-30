Mint Explainer | Why the CCPA fined e-commerce portals for selling agro-products

Dhirendra Kumar
3 min read30 Sep 2026, 09:55 AM IST
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The CCPA fined Flipkart ₹10 lakh and JioMart ₹5 lakh over the online listing and sale of a weed killer marketed as 'Cyclosinone Herbicide'.
Summary
The Central Consumer Protection Authority said the law expressly requires verification before a regulated product is sold online.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has put e-commerce platforms on notice over the sale of agro-products. It said their “marketplace” status does not automatically shield them from sector-specific compliance obligations when the law expressly requires verification before a regulated product is sold online.

India’s apex consumer watchdog took action against Flipkart and JioMart over the online listing and sale of a weed killer marketed as “Cyclosinone Herbicide.” Mint explains the CCPA’s 22 September order that imposed penalties of 10 lakh and 5 lakh on Flipkart and JioMart, respectively.

What did Flipkart and JioMart do wrong?

The CCPA's proceedings followed a complaint by the Crop Care Federation of India and a communication from the agriculture ministry's plant protection division about the product offered online as a herbicide, with claims such as “farmer and gardener approved weed killer”, “safe weed control” and “eco-safe weed terminator.”

The agriculture ministry told the CCPA that “Cyclosinone” was not included in the Schedule to the Insecticides Act, 1968. The CCPA also found that the listings did not adequately disclose information on the product's regulatory status, chemical identity and licence-related details.

The concern was not simply that a product was available online. It was that a potentially regulated agrochemical was advertised and sold without the checks that apply to such products.

Why can't the platforms simply say that the seller is responsible?

This is at the heart of the CCPA's order. Both companies argued that they operate as marketplaces or intermediaries, while third-party sellers list and sell the products. They pointed to seller agreements and internal systems designed to identify and remove problematic listings.

The CCPA, however, said this does not completely absolve the platforms of their responsibilities. The platforms were involved in listing, hosting, advertising and facilitating the sale of the product and derived commercial benefit from these activities.

The authority therefore held that they had their own due-diligence obligations. A marketplace cannot necessarily say “I did not sell it; the seller did” when the law requires the online platform to conduct a check before allowing the sale.

Also Read | E-commerce rules may force brands to rethink discount strategies

Does the law specifically require e-commerce platforms to check agrochemical sellers?

Yes. This is an important part of the case. Rule 10 (E) of the Insecticides (Second Amendment) Rules, 2022, says that before selling an insecticide online, an e-commerce entity must verify the validity of the licence issued to the seller by the concerned state licensing officer.

This is why the CCPA did not accept the argument that the platforms were merely passive intermediaries. In the regulator's view, where a product falls within a regulated category, the platform has to take the prescribed precautions before facilitating its sale.

The case is relevant to regulated products, rather than a general finding that e-commerce companies are responsible for every product sold by every seller.

Why did the CCPA invoke the consumer protection law?

The regulator was concerned not only about whether the product was legally registered, but also about what consumers were told about it. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, treats an advertisement as misleading if it falsely describes a product, gives a false guarantee or is likely to mislead consumers about its nature, substance, quality or characteristics.

The CCPA found that claims made in the listings could influence purchasing decisions while important information about the product's regulatory status and chemical identity was not adequately disclosed. It concluded that the conduct amounted to misleading advertising and unfair trade practice.

This gives the case a wider consumer angle as farmers and others may rely on online product descriptions while deciding whether a chemical product is safe, approved or suitable.

What has the CCPA ordered, and what does it mean for e-commerce?

The CCPA has directed Flipkart to pay 10 lakh and JioMart to pay 5 lakh for the violations. Both have been ordered to stop the misleading advertisement and sale, conduct self-audits to prevent unlawful listings and submit compliance reports within 15 days.

Queries sent to both the e-commerce players remained unanswered till publishing time.

Also Read | Mint explainer: how CCPA’s consumer protection net has widened

About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

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