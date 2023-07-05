Centre aims to procure 2.6 million tonnes millets in next Kharif marketing season2 min read 05 Jul 2023, 08:03 PM IST
A comprehensive strategy to increase the procurement of coarse grains was discussed and formulated during a conference of all states’ and union territories’ ministers under the chairmanship of Union food minister Piyush Goyal
The Centre aims to procure 2.6 million tonnes (mt) coarse grains or millets in the coming 2023-24 Kharif marketing season and distribute 2.2 mt.
