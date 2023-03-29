Home / Industry / Agriculture /  Centre asks importers to disclose pulses stocks regularly in a transparent manner
Centre asks importers to disclose pulses stocks regularly in a transparent manner

1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:39 PM IST Livemint
The government has stepped up its efforts to monitor stock disclosures of pulses by millers, stockists, traders and importers to ensure that prices of tur are normalised and its availability and affordability in the domestic market.Premium
Consumer affairs secretary advises pulses associations and importers not to hold back any stock which may disrupt availability of pulses in the domestic market

Secretary of Consumer Affairs Rohit Kumar Singh on Wednesday directed major importers to ensure that all pulses stocks available with them are declared in a transparent manner regularly amid high prices of tur. 

The Department of Consumer Affairs on Monday formed a committee to monitor the stock of tur held by importers, millers, traders, and other such entities. 

In today’s meeting, the secretary advised pulses associations and importers not to hold back any stock which may disrupt availability of pulses in the domestic market. 

In the meantime, the committee under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary Nidhi Khare conducted a meeting with all States and UTs on Wednesday, and she requested to explore all the sources to increase the number of registered entities on the stock declaration portal, including FSSAI licensees, APMC registered traders, and GST registered traders of pulses. 

To cross validate the stocks declared, states have also been requested to get information from warehouse service providers, both public and private. The need to monitor stocks of imported pulses at custom bonded warehouses was also emphasized, to ensure their timely release from ports. 

The department is also planning to hold an interaction with all stakeholders across the value chain to ensure availability and affordability of pulses for consumers. 

The pulses associations and importers have assured wholehearted cooperation in disclosing the stocks in a transparent manner.

