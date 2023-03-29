Centre asks importers to disclose pulses stocks regularly in a transparent manner

Centre asks importers to disclose pulses stocks regularly in a transparent manner1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 07:39 PM IST
Consumer affairs secretary advises pulses associations and importers not to hold back any stock which may disrupt availability of pulses in the domestic market
Secretary of Consumer Affairs Rohit Kumar Singh on Wednesday directed major importers to ensure that all pulses stocks available with them are declared in a transparent manner regularly amid high prices of tur.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×