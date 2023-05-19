Centre bars pulses traders from holding imported stocks beyond a month3 min read 19 May 2023, 09:26 PM IST
Though the disclosure of pulses, especially tur has increased, prices are on the upward trend because of lower production of the pulses crop in 2022-23 (July-June) crop year.
The government has asked pulses traders, especially tur (arhar or pigeon pea) and urad (black gram), to not hold imported stocks beyond one month from the date of custom clearance. This comes as the backdrop of tur prices skyrocketing amid tight supply in the domestic market.
