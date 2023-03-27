Centre constitutes committee to monitor stock disclosure of tur

Centre constitutes committee to monitor stock disclosure of tur1 min read . 09:27 PM IST
This comes against the backdrop of reports of market players not releasing stocks despite regular arrival of imports in good quantities
The Department of Consumer Affairs on Monday constituted a committee to monitor the stock of Tur held by importers, millers, traders, and other such entities.
This comes against the backdrop of reports of market players not releasing stocks despite regular arrival of imports in good quantities.
The latest announcement of a Committee to monitor stock disclosure indicates the government’s intention to deal with hoarders and unscrupulous speculators in the market, the ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution said in a statement.
"The government is also closely watching the stock position of other pulses in the domestic market to take necessary preemptive measures in the event of unwarranted price rise in the coming months," the ministry said.
The government had issued an advisory to the states/UTs on 12 August last year to enforce stock disclosure in respect of Tur under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
Further, to facilitate smooth and seamless import, the government has removed the 10 per cent duty applicable for Tur imports from non-LDC countries as the duty creates procedural hurdles even for zero duty imports from the LDCs, the ministry further added.