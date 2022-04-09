As per the provisional figures released by DGCI&S, the agricultural exports have grown by 19.92 per cent during 2021-22 to touch USD 50.21 billion. The growth rate is remarkable as it is over and above the growth of 17.66 per cent at USD 41.87 billion achieved in 2020-21 and has been achieved in spite of unprecedented logistical challenges in the form of high freight rates, container shortages, etc. The export of APEDA schedule products export may be seen from the Graph-1. It depicts the comparative export of APEDA products for the current year, 2021-22 and previous year 2020-21. Cereal sector in APEDA exports contributes more than 52 per cent share in 2021-22. Livestock products and other processed foods contributes 17 and 15 per cent in APEDA export respectively in 2021-22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}