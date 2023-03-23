Centre ensures food security through transparent policy for foodgrains procurement

Centre ensures food security through transparent policy for foodgrains procurement2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 08:48 PM IST
The Centre has fixed an estimate of 34.2 million tonnes wheat procurement through Food Corp of India for 2023-24 rabi marketing season
The Centre is committed to ensure food security through a transparent and uniform policy for procurement of foodgrains at Minimum Support Price (MSP) by government agencies across the country, it stated on Thursday.
