The Union government on Sunday asked wheat-producing states and Union Territories (UTs) to continue procurement till May 31.

"To ensure that no wheat farmer faces inconvenience, Modi Sarkar extends wheat procurement season till 31 May 2022. We are committed to ensuring farm prosperity", tweeted Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution.

The decision came amid requests by states and UTs to continue the procurement process

The move is expected to benefit farmers, according to a government statement.

The Ministry of Food & Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs has also directed FCI to continue with wheat procurement under the central pool. The extended period is expected to benefit farmers. The decision comes in the wake of requests by state governments/UTs to continue the procurement process.

Meanwhile, the procurement of wheat under central pool is progressing smoothly in Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23, in the States/UTs of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Gujarat, Bihar& Rajasthan.

The wheat procurement under central pool has been less during ensuing RMS 2022-23 corresponding to previous RMS 2021-22, mainly due to the higher market prices than MSP, wherein farmers have been selling wheat to private traders. The Central government had on 13th May decided to restrict export wheat to rein in high prices of wheat, except in case of irrevocable letter of credit and requests from neighbouring/food-deficit countries.

Upto 14.05.2022, a quantity of 180 LMT (corresponding purchase of 367 LMT during RMS 2021-22) of wheat has been procured, benefiting about 16.83 lakh farmers with MSP value of Rs.36,208 crore.

State-wise revised closing date for procurement of wheat during Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23 are as under:

State Closing date for Procurement of wheat Punjab 31.05.2022 Haryana 31.05.2022 Uttar Pradesh 15.06.2022 Madhya Pradesh 15.06.2022 Bihar 15.07.2022 Rajasthan 10.06.2022 Uttarakhand 30.06.2022 Delhi 31.05.2022 Gujarat 15.06.2022 Himachal Pradesh 15.06.2022 Jammu & Kashmir 31.05.2022

"In the interest of farmers, and as per the request of the state governments, it has been decided that all respective States/UTs and FCI may continue with wheat procurement and farmers can sell their wheat to the state/FCI at MSP as per the specifications, under the central pool. Procurement of wheat in the States to continue upto 31.5.22 or till an earlier approved date, whichever is later", stated the letter addressed to the governments of Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Centre, recently, has amended the Export policy of wheat by putting its export under the "prohibited" category.

The order that was rolled out by the Ministry of Commerce late Friday night stated that the government has banned the wheat exports with "immediate effect".

The government said that the move is being made to manage the overall food security of the country and to the needs of the neighbouring and other vulnerable countries.

"There is a sudden spike in the global prices of wheat arising out of many factors, as a result of which the food security of India, neighbouring and other vulnerable countries is at risk," said the Ministry in its notification.