Centre extends wheat procurement season till 31 May

"In the interest of farmers, and as per the request of the state governments, it has been decided that all respective States/UTs and FCI may continue with wheat procurement and farmers can sell their wheat to the state/FCI at MSP as per the specifications, under the central pool. Procurement of wheat in the States to continue upto 31.5.22 or till an earlier approved date, whichever is later", stated the letter addressed to the governments of Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.