Centre goes soft on emission norms for agriculture sector

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New rules for farm equipment may add to woes of the farming community amid rising inflation
Prices of farm equipment would have to be raised by 10-20% for to match extra specifications
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
The government may again defer the date for implementing new emission norms for farm equipment, as it will result in higher prices of tractors, combine harvesters and power tillers, adding to the woes of the farm community amid rising inflation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
The government may again defer the date for implementing new emission norms for farm equipment, as it will result in higher prices of tractors, combine harvesters and power tillers, adding to the woes of the farm community amid rising inflation.
A formal notification extending the deadline for implementing the Trem Stage-IV emission norms for the farm sector to 1 October is likely to be issued early next month, two people aware of the development said.
A formal notification extending the deadline for implementing the Trem Stage-IV emission norms for the farm sector to 1 October is likely to be issued early next month, two people aware of the development said.
“Following stricter emission norms for farm equipment that conform to Euro Stage IV norms would mean that the prices of these equipment would have to be increased by 10-20% for the extra specifications. At a time inflation is already high, raising the cost of equipment may result in squeezing farmers’ income. More time will help cover some of these issues," said one of the two people, seeking anonymity.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ministry of road transport and highways had notified amendments to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, for implementing the Trem Stage-IV norms for tractors, combine harvesters, and power tillers from October 2020. The deadline was deferred to October 2021 and then to March 2022.
The ministry had issued a draft notification extending the deadline for new emission norms in April, the second person said. However, it is awaiting feedback from stakeholders before finalizing the deadline to either October or beyond, if the industry can convince the government on their concerns.
The government had first come up with Bharat (Trem) Stage I emission standards for agricultural tractors in 1999. From Bharat (Trem) Stage III A, emission requirements for agricultural tractors were harmonized with construction machinery for most engine categories. In March 2018, India also adopted Bharat Stage (CEV/Trem) IV - V emission standards for diesel nonroad engines used in construction and agricultural equipment. CEV stands for construction equipment vehicles.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Bharat Stage (CEV/Trem) IV emission standards are aligned with EU Stage IV standards, while the Bharat Stage (CEV/Trem) V standards are aligned with EU Stage V.
In September 2020, the standards for CEV and Trem were separated. For farm equipment the standards are Trem Stage IV and V, which follow emission parameters that are different from those for CEVs.
The road transport and highways ministry and the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare did not respond to queries till press time.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
People aware of the development, however, said the government was looking at all aspects, including cost, before introducing stringent norms for agriculture equipment.
The government is also moving cautiously on implementing new norms for the agriculture sector that could raise costs after the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed the three farm laws that had triggered widespread protests by farmers.