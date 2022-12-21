Centre has planned to increase millet production: Minister

Jyoti added that under NFSM, assistance is given through state governments to farmers for interventions like cluster demonstrations on improved package of practices, demonstrations on cropping system, distribution of seeds of High Yielding Varieties (HYVs)/hybrids, improved farm machineries/resource conservation machineries/tools, efficient water application tools, plant protection measures, nutrient management/soil ameliorants, processing & postharvest equipments, cropping system based trainings to the farmers etc.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}