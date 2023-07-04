Centre holds high-level meeting to address drought preparedness and review Kharif progress in Maharashtra3 min read 04 Jul 2023, 10:16 PM IST
The meeting aimed to assess the impact of the rainfall deficit and devise contingency plans to tackle potential challenges
New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday conducted a high-level meeting to evaluate drought preparedness and review the progress of Kharif activities, including sowing, in Maharashtra.
