New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday conducted a high-level meeting to evaluate drought preparedness and review the progress of Kharif activities, including sowing, in Maharashtra.

The meeting, held at the Commissionerate of Agriculture in Pune, was chaired by Samuel Praveen Kumar, Joint Secretary (Extension) of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers‘ Welfare, Government of India, and Sunil Chavan, Commissioner of Agriculture, Government of Maharashtra.

The meeting aimed to assess the impact of the rainfall deficit and devise contingency plans to tackle potential challenges. Officials from various departments, along with concerned scheme nodal officers from the state, were present to discuss the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Central Sector Schemes in the agriculture sector.

The meeting commenced with a thorough evaluation of the monsoon’s progress in Maharashtra and the forecast for July 2023. K.S. Hosalikar, Addl. Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, provided an update on the rainfall situation.

Currently, the state faces a rainfall deficit of 39%. However, the IMD predicts an improvement in monsoon conditions in July, offering a glimmer of hope. While the Konkan region received above-normal rainfall, regions like Marathwada, Vidharbha, and Madhya Maharashtra experienced deficient rainfall. Nevertheless, the IMD’s forecast indicates normal to above-normal rainfall in the upcoming two weeks.

Dilip Zende, Director of Agriculture, Government of Maharashtra, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the state’s agriculture activities, major crops, and ongoing schemes. He emphasized the measures being taken to address drought preparedness and assured that Maharashtra has received all necessary instructions from the Central Government.

The meeting also highlighted the recently celebrated “Krishi Sanjeevani Week" in Maharashtra. This week-long event, held from June 25 to July 1, aimed to raise awareness about crucial agricultural aspects, including soil health, crop technologies, and processing technologies.

The week concluded with the celebration of “Krishi Din" (Agriculture Day) on July 1, marking the birth anniversary of the late Vasantrao Naik, a prominent figure in the field of agriculture.

Authorities revealed that contingency plans have been formulated for each district in collaboration with four State Agricultural Universities, the Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA), and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). These plans have been communicated to relevant field functionaries, such as Joint Directors of Agriculture, District Agriculture Officers, and District Collectors.

As of July 3, 2023, around 20.60 lakh hectares of land have been sown in Maharashtra, and authorities anticipate further progress in the coming days. Major Kharif crops, including soybean, cotton, pulses, and paddy, are being cultivated to meet the agricultural demands of the state.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of Central schemes. Maharashtra demonstrated commendable performance in executing the Per Drop More Crop scheme, a centrally sponsored initiative. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, subsidies were disbursed to 1,27,627 beneficiary farmers, and 1,12,000 hectares of land were brought under irrigation.

Officials discussed the fund requisition for centrally sponsored schemes and informed that the State Level Sanctioning Committee (SLSC) meeting was held on May 17, 2023. Maharashtra has submitted fund requisitions for all schemes, except the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana - Development of Potential Regions (RKVY-DPR) component, which will be submitted in the next 2-3 days.

Maharashtra has already received the first installment of funds under the sub mission on agriculture extension and assured that the funds will be utilized as per guidelines for the smooth release of further installments.