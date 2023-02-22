Centre issues Quality Control Order for cotton bales
Driven by record high prices amid a global shortage last year, New Delhi’s cotton import bill surged 200% to surpass the $1bn mark in the 10 months to January
New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday issued Quality Control Order (QCO) for cotton bales, aimed at checking imports of sub-standard cotton and improve the quality of India’s textile exports.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×