Centre onboards 51 of 66 khandsari sugar units on National Single Window System to enhance sector monitoring

New Delhi: A majority of the country's large khandsari sugar manufacturing units have been registered on the National Single Window System (NSWS) as part of the Centre’s efforts to improve regulatory oversight, strengthen data transparency and monitor the sector.
According to official data, 51 of the 66 large khandsari units have been onboarded on the NSWS portal, where all sugar mills are already registered. The remaining khandsari units are expected to register in the sugar season starting October.