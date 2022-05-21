Centre lifts 'export prohibition' on bamboo charcoal

According to the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, the Indian bamboo industry is grappling with extremely high input costs owing to inadequate utilization of bamboo. In India, bamboo is mostly used in manufacturing of Agarbatti wherein, a maximum of 16% is used for manufacturing bamboo sticks while the remaining 84% of bamboo is a complete waste. As a result, the Bamboo input cost for Round Bamboo Sticks is in the range of ₹25,000 to ₹40,000 per MT as against the average Bamboo cost of ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 per MT.