New Delhi: The government is working on a plan to make 10 drones available to each of India's 640,000 villages for spraying fertilizers, two people aware of the matter said.

This will reduce input costs, improve efficiency and help apply fertilizers more precisely, they said, in the backdrop of the Union budget for 2025-26 allocating ₹1.67 trillion for fertilizer subsidies.

The integration of drone technology in agriculture by the department of fertilizers aims to boost productivity while addressing labour shortages and minimize the environmental impact.

Targeted spraying can help reduce fertilizer wastage and improve soil health.

“As per the proposed plan, drones will be distributed to villages through panchayats, allowing farmers to access their services at a nominal rental charge,” said the first person, adding the ministry of civil aviation will facilitate the manufacture and registration of drones.

Queries emailed to the ministries of chemical and fertilizers and civil aviation remained unanswered at press time.

Precision farming “The initiative is aimed at promoting precision farming by enabling efficient pesticide spraying, soil health monitoring, and crop assessment by making drone services accessible to each and every farmer," said the second person.

"The funding patterns for the proposed plan are being worked out," this person said.

Dr Kalyan Goswami, Director General, Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI), said, “It’s a well-thought-out move to leverage the benefits of technology for spraying fertilizers, soil nutrients, biostimulants and agrochemicals. This initiative will help in the judicious spraying ensuring better targeting and minimizing wastage."

“It will also protect the environment by reducing the risk of over-application and contamination, promoting sustainable farming practices. Furthermore, using drones can save time and labor, enhancing efficiency and boosting productivity for farmers," said Goswami.

“Drone technology significantly improves crop health and productivity, making farming more efficient and profitable. However, its widespread adoption faces challenges such as high initial costs, regulatory approvals, and the need for skilled operators. Many farmers are yet to fully understand its benefits,” said Dr R.G Agarwal, Chairman Emeritus, Dhanuka Agritech.

Fertilizer imports India imported 10.65 million tonnes of phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilizers and seven million tonnes of urea in FY24, Union minister of state for fertilizers Anupriya Patel said in the Rajya Sabha in August 2024.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals & Fertilizers highlighted in a March 2023 report that India's foodgrain requirement is projected to reach 300 million tonnes by 2025, for which the country will need about 45 million tonnes of plant nutrients annually to sustain agricultural productivity and support the growing population.

The government has previously approved the Namo Drone Didi scheme under the agriculture ministry to provide 15,000 drones to women's self-help groups over three years, from 2023-24 to 2025-26, with a view to providing sustainable business and livelihood support.